BJD steps up attack on Odisha govt for shelving metro project

In his letter to Khattar, Patra said the metro project can still be undertaken through a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement with the state or providing equivalent financial support. He said the metro was planned as a critical mass transit backbone for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri corridor and cancelling it would hurt infrastructure growth and deny people an important mobility and economic lifeline. “Governance must be continuous. Projects like this should continue in public interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other senior leaders sharply criticised the decision and demanded that it be reconsidered. They said metro systems are already running successfully in 18 states. “The government’s claim that the project would incur an annual loss of Rs 2,000 crore is just an excuse. The project was scrapped to deny credit to former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who had initiated it,” they said.

They said, the metro project, worth over `6,255 crore, had been initiated through a global tender. The Naveen Patnaik government planned to implement the project using the state’s own resources without depending on the Centre.

“The metro was not just a transport project but a matter of pride for Odisha,” they said.