BJP leaders reaffirm ideological commitment on 47th foundation day

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday celebrated its 47th foundation day at the state party office here with senior leaders highlighting the importance of organisational strength, dedication and ideological commitment.

Addressing a meeting after unfurling the party flag, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said BJP is a cadre-based party where continuous efforts inevitably lead to success.

“It is the only party where even an ordinary worker can rise to the top through commitment and hard work. The party’s core principles and its focus on Antyodaya continue to guide its growth and governance,” she said. Parida underlined that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed nation can be realised through the tireless efforts of party workers.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari stressed the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots and said the dedication of workers was essential to build a prosperous and developed Odisha. The BJP has grown into a massive organisation due to the relentless work of its cadres, he said, calling for further strengthening of the party at the grassroots level.