BJP leaders reaffirm ideological commitment on 47th foundation day

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday celebrated its 47th foundation day at the state party office here with senior leaders highlighting the importance of organisational strength, dedication and ideological commitment.
Addressing a meeting after unfurling the party flag, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said BJP is a cadre-based party where continuous efforts inevitably lead to success.
“It is the only party where even an ordinary worker can rise to the top through commitment and hard work. The party’s core principles and its focus on Antyodaya continue to guide its growth and governance,” she said. Parida underlined that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed nation can be realised through the tireless efforts of party workers.
Revenue minister Suresh Pujari stressed the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots and said the dedication of workers was essential to build a prosperous and developed Odisha. The BJP has grown into a massive organisation due to the relentless work of its cadres, he said, calling for further strengthening of the party at the grassroots level.
State in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said the BJP was founded not merely as a political party but as an ideological movement rooted in nationalism. He referred to the contributions of leaders like Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.
Former state president Samir Mohanty described BJP as a movement shaped by the sacrifices and dedication of countless workers over the past 47 years. He said the party has ushered in a new political culture in the country, guided by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.
The programme, presided over by state vice-president Jatin Mohanty, saw the participation of several senior leaders and party workers. On the occasion, a few grassroots workers were also felicitated for their notable organisational contributions.