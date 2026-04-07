Odisha govt reconstitutes Special Development Councils in 23 districts

BHUBANESWAR: One-and-half years after the Mohan Charan Majhi government dissolved the Special Development Councils (SDCs) formed by the previous BJD regime citing their continued dysfunction and failure to achieve intended objectives, it has now reconstituted the bodies in 23 districts.

The government on Monday announced the names of the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for each district. In order to ensure gender representation, women have been appointed vice-chairpersons in 22 councils. Keonjhar SDC is the only council to be headed by a woman Mamita Naik.

Chairman of Mayurbhanj council Bhudan Murmu was former MLA while Nuapada SDC chairman Homesingh Majhi had once contested for Nuapada Assembly seat from BJP ticket. All other appointees are active members of the BJP.