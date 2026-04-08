Chief Justice Harish Tandon calls for safe, dignified workplace for all

CUTTACK: Chief Justice Harish Tandon of Orissa High Court on Tuesday stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and dignified workplace for all at every place.

Addressing an awareness programme in the High Court on the provisions and implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and the Rule framed thereunder, the Chief Justice emphasised the significance of awareness, sensitivity and strict adherence to the provisions of the Act. He reiterated the principles of gender justice and ensuring that workplaces remain safe, secure and equitable for all employees.

The programme was organised by the internal complaints committee (ICC) constituted under the POSH Act for the High Court under the guidance of Justice Savitri Ratho, who is also the presiding officer of the ICC.

In her address, Justice Ratho highlighted the need for fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment, free from discrimination and harassment. Participants were encouraged to actively contribute towards maintaining a culture of mutual respect and accountability within the institution.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, allowing participants to seek clarifications and engage in discussions followed by demonstration on filing complaints on the ICC portal. A short video on the POSH Act was also screened, a press release issued by the registrar general of the court Bhagyalaxmi Rath stated.