Left Parallel Road in Bhubaneswar to open for public by April 30: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: The Left Parallel Road (LPR), a part of the long-awaited Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan decongestion plan in the state capital, will be opened for public by April 30, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.

Harichandan reviewed the progress of the project at the site near Salia Sahi and said he has directed the department officials to complete the construction work at the earliest and open it for public by April-end.

“The LPR will be a major artery to solve the prevailing traffic problem in the city and make the movement of people easier and smoother. The project will make road communication easy in the CRPF Chowk, Utkal Hospital, Infosys and KIIT areas,” he said.

Chief engineer (roads) Dhyan Chand Nayak, chief construction engineer Manoj Mahanand and other officials from the Works and Urban Development departments attended the project review.

The 13-km-long project connecting CRP Square with Nandankanan had been moving at a snail’s pace for nearly a decade owing to hurdles in land acquisition.