107 cylinders seized from illegal LPG storage unit in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The enforcement squad of the Civil Supplies department on Wednesday busted an illegal LPG storage unit and seized around 107 illegally stored gas cylinders during a raid at Tarini Timber shop in Samantarapur area here.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal storage, CSO Gyanindriya Mishra and other civil supplies staff seized 78 domestic, five commercial along with 24 cylinders (weighing five kg each) from the spot.

The raid was carried out in the presence of Commissionerate Police personnel and the executive magistrate. During the enforcement drive, the illegal LPG storage unit was detected in Tarini Timber shop.

“LPG cylinders were stored in an unauthorised and unsafe manner, in violation of the prescribed safety norms. The manner of storage was highly hazardous, posing a serious threat to public safety” said a civil supplies officer adding, further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken as per law. The civil supplies officials are investigating the source from where the LPG cylinders had been procured and to whom they were supposed to be supplied.