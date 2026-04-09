‘Crorepati’ chief engineer in Vigilance net spent Rs 13 lakh on air travel

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed huge assets running into crores of rupees from the possession of an additional chief engineer of Water Resources department.

Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, posted as additional chief engineer of dam safety, was also in possession of Rs 6.23 lakh in cash and massive property.

On the day, the anti-corruption agency raided six locations linked to him including a three-storey building in Bhubaneswar, his paternal house at Badachana in Jajpur, house of a relative in Dhenkanal town, his office chamber here, house of an associate in Cuttack, among others.

The three-storey building spanning over 3,000 sq ft is located in Baramunda Housing Board Colony area of the capital city while a farm house and a two-storey building over 1.71 acre land belonging to Mohanty and his family members were found at Bimbol in Dhenkanal district.

The officer was also found in possession of eight valuable plots including one each in Bhubaneswar and Jajpur and six in Bimbol. Deposits of over Rs 1.70 crore and gold ornaments weighing around 350 gram were also unearthed. The measurement and valuation of the property is being carried out by the Vigilance’s technical wing.