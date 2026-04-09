‘Sick and depressed’, retired accountant strangles wife to death in Bhubaneswar, surrenders

BHUBANESWAR: An hour after allegedly murdering his 55-year-old wife, a 62-year-old retired accountant surrendered before the police on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

Accused Debaraj Sarangi retired two years ago as a senior accountant in Accountant General’s office. He is reportedly suffering from depression. The incident took place in Swastik Nagar, located in Kuha panchayat under Airfield police limits.

Police said Debaraj strangulated his wife Priyambada and then slit her throat using a kitchen knife. A few minutes after committing the crime, Debaraj surrendered before the police at about 11.45 am. Police rushed to the spot and found Priyambada in a pool of blood in their bedroom.

The couple’s only daughter Arpita, staying with her husband in Patrapada, told the investigators that her father came to her house earlier in the day and handed over gold ornaments of her mother and `25,000 cash before leaving in a hurried manner.

Police said Debaraj visited Arpita’s house after committing the crime but did not reveal anything to her. Arpita said her father looked worried as his health had deteriorated in the last few months and he had lost all hopes of health improvement.

Initial investigation revealed that Debaraj, a native of Nayagarh district, was suffering from multiple diseases like diabetes, liver cirrhosis, blood pressure and hypertension for the last five years. This affected his mental health too.