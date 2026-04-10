Expedite disposal of pending trafficking cases in Odisha: NCW chief

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday stressed the need to expedite disposal of pending trafficking and other gender-based violence cases to ensure timely justice and strengthen response mechanism at all levels.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here to assess the state government initiatives on women’s safety, security and empowerment, Rahatkar said there was a need for stringent implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) and other laws for protection of women, along with continued inter-departmental convergence at state and district levels.

She suggested to establish ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, a pre-marital communication centre for harmonious marriage and family well-being, in every district of the state.

The NCW chairperson appreciated the state government for its robust institutional mechanisms and proactive initiatives in ensuring women’s safety and security. Lauding the success of Subhadra scheme and Lakhpati Didi initiative under Mission Shakti, she highlighted its positive impact in promoting economic independence and leadership in women.

Referring to Odisha’s innovative initiatives, particularly the Shakti App developed in collaboration with UNFPA, which enables a technology-driven and coordinated response to gender-based violence cases, Rahatkar said there was a need to further strengthen such systems. She also appreciated programmes like Advika and the Higher Education department’s Shaktishree initiative in empowering adolescents and young women.

Chief secretary Anu Garg highlighted the key initiatives, achievements and successes of the state government including programmes such as Subhadra, Lakhpati Didi, Mission Shakti cafes, Poshan Abhiyan, creche services, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and the various women-centric skill development programmes being implemented across different departments.