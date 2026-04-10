Fire Services seeks special protection unit for safety of VVIPs

BHUBANESWAR: To provide protection to VVIPs against fire mishaps during their movement and public meetings in the state, the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DF&ES) of the Odisha government has proposed the establishment of a 90-member Special Fire Protection Unit.

Currently, there exists no dedicated unit tasked with VVIP fire protection duties, and even the Chief Minister’s carcade gets limited sanctioned strength, which draws manpower, fire tenders and equipment from various fire stations.

The directorate has suggested the Home department to create the proposed unit which, if approved, would include two new assistant fire officers, three station officers, eight assistant station officers, 13 leading firefighters, five driver havildars, eight firefighting drivers and 51 firefighters.

It has also suggested the merger of the existing strength of the CM carcade with the proposed special unit. At present, the CM carcade unit includes a station officer, leading firefighters and driver havildars (three each), and nine firefighters.

The proposal said VIP security protocols mandate a high level of preparedness, specialised equipment and trained personnel to ensure immediate response to any fire or emergency situation. The absence of a dedicated unit poses significant operational challenges and increases the risk of delayed emergency response in terms of VIP safety as well as routine firefighting duties, the proposal seen by TNIE stated.

Since the current arrangements require diversion from other units, the fire services directorate said it affects operational preparedness of fire stations and response to fire incidents and other emergencies.