Karnataka police takes Choudwar jail escapee Raja Sahani on remand

CUTTACK: Karnataka police on Thursday took Choudwar jail escapee Raja Sahani on a seven-day remand in connection with over Rs 15 crore jewellery showroom heist in Mysuru.

Raja, who was absconding for six months after breaking free from Choudwar Circle Jail in October last year, was arrested from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and brought to Odisha on April 1. After fleeing the jail, he had allegedly masterminded the daring robbery at a jewellery showroom in Hunsur town of Mysuru district on December 28.

A special team of Karnataka police, which was camping in Cuttack following his arrest, had appealed the JMFC Court here to grant them seven-day remand to interrogate him in connection with the high-value robbery case. After the court approved the remand till April 15, the Karnataka police team took Raja from Choudwar jail amid tight security at around 7 am.

Sources said the Karnataka police will interrogate Raja regarding the alleged crime syndicate behind the jewellery shop robbery, and trace the missing valuables besides elicit information about his associates.