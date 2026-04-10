Odisha secures 8th rank in country in implementation of PMGSY for FY2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rural Development department recorded an overall expenditure of 89.45 per cent by the end of the financial year 2025-26 with the state securing 8th position in the all-India ranking under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

After reviewing the department programmes on Thursday, Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik said Odisha has emerged as a top state in adopting innovative technologies in rural road construction.

Commending officials for the performance, Naik urged them to build on the success and aim higher. “We must set more ambitious targets this year and strive to outperform our previous benchmarks through dedicated efforts,” he said.

The minister directed that the tender processes be completed ahead of the monsoon season, so that project implementation can gain momentum immediately after the rains. A key focus of the meeting was improving rural connectivity under ‘Mission Power’, with detailed discussions held on linking unconnected habitations through all-weather roads. District-wise reviews were undertaken and timelines fixed to accelerate progress in the coming months.