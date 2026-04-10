OSSTET results out, 72.38 per cent qualify exam

CUTTACK: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET)-2025 has registered a pass percentage of 72.38.

A total of 56,456 candidates had appeared for the paper-I and paper-II of the OSSTET-2025 in January this year. However, around 40,863 candidates have qualified the test, registering a pass percentage of 72.38, said Board of Secondary Education president Srikant Kumar Tarai.

The result were made available on the Board’s website from 4 pm on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in. The digitised certificates of the qualified candidates were released from 5 pm onwards, which they can download from the website on payment of fees, till issuance of the hard copies, Tarai added.

He said candidates who have not qualified in the examination can download their OMR answer sheets from the same website till April 17.

Meanwhile, the board has also extended the last date of application for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2026 for both in-service and fresh candidates till May 9. The previous last date for receiving applications was April 9 (Thursday).

“As per the earlier notice, the online link for receiving application for OTET- 2026 was available from March 26 to April 9 midnight. However, considering the requests of OTET aspirants and District Institute of Educational Training (DIET), the last date has been extended up to May 9,” Tarai informed adding, the date of examination would be declared later.