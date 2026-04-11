413 students booked for malpractice in AHSE, to submit views by April 30

BHUBANESWAR: A total 413 candidates have been booked for malpractice in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026 and will be required to submit their views before jury committee by April 30.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday notified the list of the candidates booked for malpractice in the exam. As per the notification, 263 candidates from arts, 128 students from science, 21 students from commerce and four students from vocational education have been booked for malpractice in this year’s

Plus II final year examination, held from February 18 to March 28.

CHSE controller of examination Prasanta Kumar Parida said the students will require to submit their explanation for jury by April-end for which notification will be issued shortly. Students, who will be exonerated from malpractice after verification of their answer-sheets, will get their results as usual during its publication, while the jury and CHSE sub-committee will decide action against the remaining students.

As many as 3,96,592 lakh students from arts, science, commerce and vocational education streams had appeared for the AHSE 2026 this year.

The answer-script evaluation has already started from April 2 and is expected to be completed by April 28. The Council is planning to publish results of all streams in the third week of May, officials said.

In 2025, CHSE had withheld results of over 200 students over malpractice in the exam.