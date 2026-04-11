Bhubaneswar metro rail not scrapped, put on hold, says H&UD minister

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a huge backlash over its decision to scrap the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, the state government has made a U-turn on the issue, stating it has not been abolished but put on hold for preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for the capital region.

State Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Friday said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has never said no to the project. “The metro has only been put on hold as the previous implementation strategy was deemed unviable. The government is taking other measures for the time being, and the metro project will be considered after a comprehensive mobility plan is worked out,” he said.

The H&UD minister said the metro rail system was inevitable for the capital city, sooner or later, but the way the project was being implemented was not viable. “Everyone has seen how a pilot study for the project led to traffic disruption. Imagine what the public inconvenience would have been, if the project work was carried out in full-scale for years,” he said.

He said that unlike the previous BJD government, they will also consult with the Centre before reaching a final decision. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last Sunday, announced to scrap its agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and repurpose Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as a nodal agency for sustainable urban mobility projects in the state, pushing the future of the state capital’s metro project plan into uncertainty.

Authorities claimed that the cabinet decision followed recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee, which identified multiple feasibility challenges in implementation of the project at present. The challenges included non-compliance with the National Metro Rail Policy-2017, below-threshold traffic demand and low ridership projections.