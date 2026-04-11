Home dept additional secretary in soup over Rs 95 lakh land fraud

CUTTACK: Trouble seems to have been mounting for IAS officer and additional secretary in the Home department Aradhana Das with the Commissionerate police seeking permission from the government for initiating action against her in a Rs 95 lakh fraud case.

Police sources said, strong evidence was found against Das in the fraud case. A complaint was lodged against her on February 5 this year by Kamal Bhawsinka of CDA-Sector-6. The complainant alleged that she had made an agreement in November 2022 for purchasing Das’ plot in CDA Sector-10 at Rs 95 lakh. As per the agreement, she had transferred Rs 85 lakh into Das’ bank account though RTGS mode and handed the remaining `10 lakh in cash.

However, after receiving the money, instead of registering and handing over the piece of land, Das reportedly told that she had spent the money and also abused the complainant and threatened to entangle her in false case. The case was registered against Das under sections 318(4), 316(2), 296(b) and 351(2) of the BNS in CDA Phase-II police station, after being reportedly suppressed earlier.

Inspector-in-charge of CDA Phase-II police station Anuradha Martha submitted her investigation report to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on March 21. In the two-page report, she stated that evidence confirmed that Das took Rs 95 lakh for selling the land. The report also noted that Das did not cooperate with the investigation.