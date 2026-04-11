Odisha cabinet nod to grid station worth Rs 1.6K crore in Keonjhar district

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Friday approved construction of a new grid sub-station at Basudevpur in Keonjhar district at an estimated cost of Rs 1,647 crore to meet the growing power demand in the Joda-Barbil-Palaspanga belt, one of the mineral-rich areas of the state.

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has proposed the project, which involves building a state-of-the-art 2×500 MVA, 400/220/33 kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) sub-station at Basudevpur, along with associated transmission lines.

The project will entail 30 per cent equity support of Rs 494.10 crore from the state government while the remaining 70 per cent at Rs 1,152.90 crore will be arranged by the OPTCL through banks and financial institutions. The project will be implemented over a period of three years from 2026-27 to 2028-29.

The Joda-Barbil-Palaspanga belt is one of the most mineral-rich regions of the state and hosts several large, power intensive industries. The project will cater to the power requirements of the upcoming industries in Keonjhar district and the adjoining Koida region of Sundargarh district.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Odisha Labour Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019, which will facilitate regularisation of assistant labour officers (ALOs) and rural labour inspectors (RLIs) who were appointed before the 2019 rules came into effect.