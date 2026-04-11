Odisha govt moots Atal plan to modernise bus stands

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday decided to launch the Atal Bus Stand scheme with an outlay of Rs 3,400 crore spread till 2031-32, for the purpose of creating modern public transport infrastructure and facilities across the districts.

A proposal to this effect was approved at the meeting of the state cabinet presided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here. As per the scheme, Atal bus stands will be established at district, sub-divisional, block headquarters, urban local bodies including tourist and other important locations in Odisha.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons that the bus stands will be categorised into A, B and C classes as per requirement of the public. All the existing bus stands in the urban areas will be modernised, revamped and brought under one umbrella of administration.

Garg said bus stands included in the scheme will be officially designated and notified as public transport infrastructure to be used both by government and private bus operators for integrated public service and convenience. Emphasising passenger convenience, financial sustainability, and environmental responsibility, the scheme lays emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency, revenue generation through commercial spaces and reducing long-term liabilities.

The scheme also prioritises eco-friendly designs, such as green infrastructure, rainwater harvesting and solar energy integration, while promoting inclusive growth and better connectivity to support the state’s economic development. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), under the Commerce and Transport department, will implement the scheme.

The chief secretary said the cabinet also approved an operation and maintenance policy for rural drinking water supply, which aims to establish sustainable and reliable drinking water services in rural areas. The policy provides a comprehensive framework to guarantee uninterrupted water supply, strict compliance with drinking water quality standards, preventive maintenance of assets and transparent financial management.