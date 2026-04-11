Promotion cannot be withdrawn after staff’s retirement, says Odisha HC

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has held that promotion granted to an employee cannot be withdrawn after retirement.

A single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy delivered the judgment, while adjudicating a petition filed by Sagar Keshari Nayak, a former employee of the Cuttack Urban Cooperative Bank.

Nayak had joined the bank as a junior assistant on November 7, 1990, and was serving as a senior assistant (Grade V) when the departmental promotion committee recommended his elevation to assistant manager (Grade IV) on June 22, 2022. The promotion was formally granted on June 23, 2022, with retrospective effect from June 1, 2022. Nayak joined the promotional post on June 29, 2022, and his salary was accordingly fixed.

He retired the next day, on June 30, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation. However, in a subsequent development, the bank withdrew his promotion through an order dated August 26, 2022, based on a later decision of the appointment committee dated August 25, 2022.

The bank also directed recovery of the alleged excess salary paid to him. Challenging this action, Nayak approached the high court in September 2022.