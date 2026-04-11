Vedanta Aluminium signs MoU for downstream industries in Odisha's Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium on Friday signed an MoU with Singhal Steel and Power Private Limited, a unit of Singhal Group of industries, and SCOT-AL Metcon Private Limited, an associate company of Scottish Chemical Industries and UAL Industries, for setting up downstream aluminium manufacturing facilities within the upcoming Vedanta aluminium park at Jharsuguda.
The MoU signing ceremony was held here in the presence of minister of state for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, additional chief secretary in Industries department Hemant Sharma and senior officials.
The minister said that the initiative reinforces Odisha’s position as a leading industrial destination in the country. The Vedanta aluminium park will accelerate investments, create large-scale employment and strengthen the state’s manufacturing capabilities across sectors, he said.
Sharma said the aluminium park is a critical step in deepening Odisha’s industrial value chain. He said by combining infrastructure readiness with policy support, the state is creating a platform that enables industries to scale efficiently and competitively.
Speaking on the occasion, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, the project reflects the company’s commitment to move beyond primary production towards value-added manufacturing. It will strengthen Odisha’s position in the global aluminium manufacturing landscape, he added.
The Phase-I development of the Vedanta aluminium park, spans 56 acres and is envisioned as a flagship downstream manufacturing hub that will help industries reduce logistics, energy consumption, and production time. It aims to attract fresh investments of over Rs 500 crore and create around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities within the state.
Vedanta Jharsuguda CEO C Chandru was present.