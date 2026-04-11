Vedanta Aluminium signs MoU for downstream industries in Odisha's Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium on Friday signed an MoU with Singhal Steel and Power Private Limited, a unit of Singhal Group of industries, and SCOT-AL Metcon Private Limited, an associate company of Scottish Chemical Industries and UAL Industries, for setting up downstream aluminium manufacturing facilities within the upcoming Vedanta aluminium park at Jharsuguda.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here in the presence of minister of state for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, additional chief secretary in Industries department Hemant Sharma and senior officials.

The minister said that the initiative reinforces Odisha’s position as a leading industrial destination in the country. The Vedanta aluminium park will accelerate investments, create large-scale employment and strengthen the state’s manufacturing capabilities across sectors, he said.