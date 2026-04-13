14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: A 14-year-old boy died due to electrocution after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire in Bhabanipur village within Krushnaprasad police limits in Puri district on Saturday night.

Police said the boy, Subham Pradhan of Parala village under the same block, had gone to Bhabanipur to witness Ramleela.

He reportedly got frightened on noticing the performance of the characters and tried to run away, when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire.

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s family and locals got agitated after his body was reportedly shifted in a pick-up vehicle due to non-availability of an ambulance or a hearse van in the area.