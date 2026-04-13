Bhubaneswar is embracing sun power, one rooftop at a time

BHUBANESWAR: Slowly but steadily, Bhubaneswar is witnessing a positive change, a transition towards clean energy in multi-storey residential projects under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with large apartment complexes taking the lead in adopting rooftop solar systems for common facilities.

The numbers may have been low but promise an encouraging start for scaling up solar adoption across group housing societies (GHSs) and apartment complexes in the state capital. At present, only two to three large residential projects in the city have installed solar panels under the scheme. However, these initial installations signify rooftop solar systems in high-rise buildings are feasible and set a precedent.

The likes of Royal Lagoon Apartments on Nandankanan Road are emerging as harbingers of change. The residential complex recently installed a 371 kW rooftop solar system for its common areas and has applied for subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, showing large housing societies that can benefit from reduced energy costs while contributing to sustainable urban development.

“The PM Surya Ghar scheme is proving to be very beneficial in installing solar panels in large residential projects. Solar power can meet at least 60 per cent of energy demand of our common area and help in reducing electricity bill in the long run. Besides, we will also be getting a refund of about 60 per cent on our total investment of around Rs 2 crore through subsidy under the scheme,” said Royal Lagoon resident welfare association secretary Sunil Mishra.