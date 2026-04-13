STF probes 'honey trap' angle in Odisha youth's radical group link

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old youth from Bhubaneswar for his alleged association with a Pakistan-linked radical group, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police’s Crime branch has launched an inquiry to ascertain how he came in contact with the anti-national elements and if he had been honey-trapped.

As per police, the accused, identified as Sheik Imran, was an active member of a closed group on social media platforms. He allegedly circulated radical and communally-sensitive content, which were intended to incite violence and jeopardise national security.

STF SP Rabindra Nath Satpathy said a probe has been launched to find about Imran’s background, educational qualification, if he was employed or not, relationship status, his associates and social media contacts.

“An analysis of his social media activities is being carried out and further information has been sought from the authorities concerned. We are looking into various angles including whether he was honey-trapped and if he shared any sensitive information with the members of the radical group,” he added.