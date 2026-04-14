CBI raids private engineering college over SI exam scam

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Monday raided a private engineering college at Patrapada here in connection with the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Sources said the college was designated as one of the centres of the now-postponed Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024. Absconding accused Gobinda Tripathy’s wife is reportedly the proprietor of the college.

CBI sources said they suspect members of the syndicate behind the fraud had planned to allot the particular centre to the applicants from whom they had collected huge amount of money.

“The agency is also investigating whether the systems installed for the computer-based recruitment examination were compromised to favour certain candidates,” the sources said.

CBI is also planning to issue a lookout circular against Tripathy, urging the immigration authorities to restrict him in case he attempts to flee the country. The central agency is also probing other government examinations which were conducted in the same college in the past.

Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination, which was to be held on October 5 and 6 last year. ITI Limited had sublet the work to Silicon and key tasks were given to Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar Prusty, the alleged mastermind of the scam.