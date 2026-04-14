IMD forecasts below-normal monsoon for Odisha as El Nino looms, raising farm concerns

BHUBANESWAR : As Odisha awaits more heatwave days than usual during the summer, the monsoon news is not any encouraging either as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted less than normal rainfall.

In its long range forecast for monsoon season, the national forecaster projected below normal rains in many parts of the country, including Odisha.

The southwest monsoon arrives in the state around June 10 and the probability of the state receiving below-normal rains during this season is 35 per cent to 45 per cent. As per the national weather body, El Nino condition, a factor that typically suppresses rainfall over the country, is expected to develop during the monsoon season.

The state normally receives 209.3 mm rainfall in June, 341.4 mm in July, 363.8 mm in August and 235.7 mm in September. Last year, the state recorded 1,150.9 mm rain against its average of 1,150 mm.

Odisha has not recorded deficit rainfall during monsoons since 2000. A weaker monsoon could impact agriculture production since the kharif season starts from May-end and continues till August.