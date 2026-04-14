IMD forecasts below-normal monsoon for Odisha as El Nino looms, raising farm concerns

BHUBANESWAR : As Odisha awaits more heatwave days than usual during the summer, the monsoon news is not any encouraging either as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted less than normal rainfall.
In its long range forecast for monsoon season, the national forecaster projected below normal rains in many parts of the country, including Odisha.
The southwest monsoon arrives in the state around June 10 and the probability of the state receiving below-normal rains during this season is 35 per cent to 45 per cent. As per the national weather body, El Nino condition, a factor that typically suppresses rainfall over the country, is expected to develop during the monsoon season.
The state normally receives 209.3 mm rainfall in June, 341.4 mm in July, 363.8 mm in August and 235.7 mm in September. Last year, the state recorded 1,150.9 mm rain against its average of 1,150 mm.
Odisha has not recorded deficit rainfall during monsoons since 2000. A weaker monsoon could impact agriculture production since the kharif season starts from May-end and continues till August.
Weather experts said the state may still receive normal monsoon rains this season. Every year, during the monsoon season, at least 10 to 12 low pressure areas form over the Bay of Bengal which intensify the rainfall activity in Odisha. Depending on the number of weather systems forming this year, the state may receive good rains this year too, said a weather expert.
Last year, the monsoon had triggered vigorous rainfall activity even beyond September, thanks to the weather systems that had formed in regular intervals. While six districts recorded excess rainfall (+20 pc to +59 pc), 21 received normal showers and only three districts recorded deficit rains (-20 pc to -59 pc).
Meanwhile, the met office has forecast hotter days this week with some places expected to experience heatwave condition between Wednesday and Sunday.
Balangir, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur may record hot weather on Wednesday along with Sonepur, Boudh and Angul seeing similar condition a day later.