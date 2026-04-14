Mangaraj is BJD party leader in Rajya Sabha, Sulata Deo

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD has appointed Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the leader of its parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha and Sulata Deo as the deputy leader and chief whip. The appointment was made by party president Naveen Patnaik after Sasmit Patra tendered his resignation from the post last week.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, both Mangaraj and Deo thanked Naveen for reposing faith in them and assigning the new responsibilities. They assured that they will discharge their duties with sincerity and commitment.

Addressing the media at Sankha Bhawan, Mangaraj said BJD MPs have consistently raised issues concerning the interests of Odisha in Parliament with discipline and dedication.

“The party’s voice will remain strong and assertive in highlighting key matters affecting the state in the days ahead,” he said.

Sulata Deo also expressed her gratitude to the party president, stating that she has always fulfilled responsibilities entrusted to her with dedication and would continue to do so in her new role.

Senior party leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Pradeep Amat congratulated the newly-appointed leaders and welcomed the party decision.

Congratulating Mangaraj and Deo, outgoing leader of the party in the Upper House Patra said, “I look forward to working closely under their leadership for the greater cause of Odisha.”