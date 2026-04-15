Barabati Food Court to open this June, says mayor

CUTTACK: Eight months after lying non-operational, the Barabati Food Court in Cuttack is set to open for the public from June.

Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh said allotment of the 88 shops at the facility will be wrapped up by May. “All the ancillary works including fencing of the food court with an iron gate, electrification and water supply have already been completed and the facility will be made operational once the second phase shop allotment is settled,” he said.

He said 45 shops have already been allotted in the first phase through lottery and the allotment letters will be issued to the applicants within two days. “For the second phase allotment, the civic body has floated tender inviting applications from interested buyers. The process has begun from April 4 and will continue till April 24 for allotment of 38 shops,” he said.

Of the 38 shops, 36 belong to category-B with Rs 6,600 base rent per shop per month and two belong to category-A, each having base rent of Rs 26,400 per month. “Interested parties can visit the CMC website for more details and submit their applications.

The shops will be allotted to those who have applied and fulfilled the conditions,” the mayor said adding, after completion of second phase shop allotment, the food court will be opened for public in June.