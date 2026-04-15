New pulse varieties show promise in trials

BHUBANESWAR: Several heat-tolerant and short-duration pulse varieties, currently under crop trials in Odisha, have shown promise of high yield and stronger resilience to rising agro-climatic challenges.

A high-level team from the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) visited trial plots under the ICRISAT seed systems programme at the state government agriculture farm in Pipili on Monday to assess the performance of new pulse varieties.

The team reviewed two pigeon pea varieties, ICPV 25444 and ICPL-22110, currently being tested under Odisha’s agro-climatic conditions. ICPV 25444 has demonstrated robust growth and notable tolerance to high temperatures of up to 45 degree Celsius during flowering and pod formation, indicating stable yield under heat stress.