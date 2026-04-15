Odisha rolls out ‘Aarohan’ programme to boost early childhood education

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday launched ‘Aarohan’, a new early childhood development programme of the Women and Child Development department, aimed at strengthening early childhood education and ensuring a smooth transition of children from anganwadi centres to Bal Vatikas.

Deputy chief minister-cum-WCD minister Pravati Parida launched the initiative on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti and Odia New Year on the day.

Parida applied tilak on the forehead of the children, symbolising a fresh beginning, and presented them with special ‘Aarohan’ kits. She also blessed and encouraged the kids as they prepare for the next phase of their learning journey.

“With the tagline ‘Ujwala Bhabisyat Pain Pade Agaku’, the programme focuses on building a strong foundation during the first six years of a child’s life, considered critical for brain development,” the deputy CM said. She emphasised that early childhood development requires active participation from families alongside government efforts, especially during Poshan Pakhya-2026.

The launch event coincided with Poshan Pakhya-2026, a programme in which the state government is giving special priority to early childhood care and development.

WCD secretary Mrunalini Darswal highlighted the importance of dedicated efforts from anganwadi workers and officials to strengthen the anganwadi centres and promote holistic child development.