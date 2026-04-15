Orissa HC seeks fresh lawyers’ list to assist in Cuttack PIL

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the newly-elected secretary of the Orissa High Court Bar Association to submit, in a sealed cover by April 15, a revised list of advocates to assist in the ongoing PIL on civic and healthcare issues in Cuttack city.

The special bench comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh has issued fresh directions after taking note of the recent change in office-bearers of the Bar Association. The bench has asked secretary Hrudananda Mohapatra to submit a revised list of advocates in a sealed cover, by April 15, who would represent each of the 59 wards under the CMC.

The court has also sought constitution of a committee comprising up to five members, with at least two women, to assist in matters relating to major healthcare institutions such as SCB MCH and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics, along with broader issues relating to the public healthcare sector.

The bench clarified that civic issues concerning Cuttack will henceforth be entertained only through an Advocates’ Committee representing respective wards or residents’ welfare associations.

The Advocates’ Committee led by the president and secretary of HC Bar Association was formed a year ago to render assistance to the court to deal with the issues raised as part of the PIL.

“To ensure ease of conducting the proceeding and address multifarious issues plaguing Cuttack city that need to be addressed in the present PIL, this modality is adopted. It is needless to say that the same can be suitably modified taking into account, on the strength of inputs from the stakeholders,” the bench said.