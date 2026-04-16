Bhubaneswar students among the top in India, schools break new records

BHUBANESWAR: Top schools of the state fared exceptionally well in the CBSE Class X examination, with their students emerging top performers in the country by scoring over 99 per cent and showcasing remarkable academic excellence.

DPS Kalinga’s Anwesha Mohanty secured 99.8 pc and was the school’s topper, followed by Akshara Rai who scored 99.4 pc. Anupam Sahoo, Anurag Singh and Janwi Behera secured the third highest, each scoring 99.2 pc.

Around 102 students of DPS Kalinga scored 90 pc or more. Many students scored 100 in English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Odia and Information Technology.

Similarly, DAV Chandrasekharpur’s Shreya Tripathy and Ruhan Mohanty emerged as toppers of the school with a score of 99.8 pc each. Satya Narayan Swain, Adhyasha Sarangi, Sashwat Purohit, Simran Pradhan and Sreyansh Dash scored 99.6 pc each. The school accomplished 100 pc results in the exam.

BJEM School also accomplished a matching feat with its student Kalpita Sabat securing 99.8 pc. Koyal Routray scored 99.4 pc while Sagarika Priyadrsini Mishra, Sriyansh Pati and Afeefa Tasnim scored 99 pc each. Around 251 students of BJEM appeared in the examination with an overwhelming 100 pc passing rate.

DAV Pokhariput’s Ayushi Dash also came out with flying colours by securing 99.8 pc and school’s Anwesha Panda, Mrunal Raut and Nikhilesh Prasad Rath secured second place with 99.4 pc each. A total of 108 out of 180 students passed by scoring more than 90 pc marks.