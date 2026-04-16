Mohammed Moquim floats new regional party in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Senior leader Mohammed Moquim, who was expelled from the Congress last year, officially floated Odisha Janata Congress, a new regional political party, at a public gathering here on Wednesday.

After the launch, Moquim announced that the party will take part in the next panchayat and urban local body polls.

Though the formation of the new party attracted political attention, no leader from the other political parties like the BJD or Congress joined. However, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, daughter of Moquim, was present at the launch ceremony.

Sofia, the Cuttack-Barabati MLA who was suspended from the party for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, had also attended the youth convention organised by Moquim in January.

Addressing the gathering, Moquim said that the youths have a key role to play in shaping the future of Odisha. The new political party will also focus on youth participation and leadership, he said.

Moquim said discussions are underway with prominent political figures who are likely to join the party in the near future and strengthen its base. He said the focus of the Odisha Janata Congress will be on long-term development of the state rather than immediate electoral gains, as there are no upcoming elections in the state.