BDA revokes residential project over unauthorised construction in Balianta

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has struck down permission for regularisation of a multi-storey residential project in Andilo area of Balianta within its jurisdiction.

Issuing an order for revocation of permission for regularisation of the five-storey apartment project recently, BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana said the construction had commenced without obtaining requisite building plan approval from the agency and without securing a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Water Resources department, leading to initiation of enforcement proceedings under Odisha Development Authorities Act, that resulted in a stop work notice in 2018.

However, construction activities continued at the site in defiance of the order and that the sale of flats to one-third parties was also undertaken without obtaining mandatory approvals.

The regularisation proposal also suffers from technical deficiencies such as non-submission of mandatory NOC from the irrigation department for access through two plots of Nayanjori (small stream or water channel) kisam and building setback that do not conform to the prescribed statutory norms, rendering it non-compliant with the provisions of the scheme for regularisation of unauthorised construction, Rana said.

The development authority had earlier approved regularisation of building plan for the multi-storey structure, despite Housing and Urban Development department issuing a demolition order for it. BDA sources said the landowners who had come to know about the alleged illegalities in the project had cancelled their general power of attorney with prior notice, leading to registration of a case in the high court, which is now sub-judice.

Similarly, the flat owners, who found out the factual position of the construction and had approached RERA seeking compensation from the promoters had also been reportedly granted a compensation of Rs 2 crore in 2023.