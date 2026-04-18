Fire Service requests Odisha government to create 687 new posts to manage workload

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire and Emergency Service has requested the state government to create 687 new posts to manage the growing workload and handle disasters and other emergency situations more efficiently.

In a letter to the Home department, director general Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi has stated due to increasing urbanisation, expansion of communication networks and changes in socio-economic activities, disaster and emergency calls have witnessed a steep rise. Consequently, the Fire and Emergency Service has evolved into a first responder organisation, attending not only to fire incidents but also to various natural and manmade disasters.

Currently, there are 346 fire stations in the state. The existing sanctioned manpower strength is grossly inadequate to effectively respond to the increasing number of service and fire calls. There is also a lack of uniformity in manpower deployment across the fire stations, he said.

Even as the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, raised in 1942, has experienced phenomenal expansion in the last two decades and provided exemplary services during disaster within the state and outside, it requires strengthening of manpower to handle the increasing demands.