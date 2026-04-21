Bhubaneswar, Cuttack witness robust gold-buying on Akshaya Tritiya

BHUBANESWAR: The market volatility and uncertainty caused by the West Asia conflict notwithstanding, jewellery stores in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed brisk business on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Monday, with customers arriving in large numbers to purchase the precious yellow metal.

Lalchnd Group chairman Sunjoy Hans said their gold sales were stronger in comparison to last year. “We focused on serving our customers without keeping margins as our intention is to deliver genuine value during this important buying season,” he said.

Reflecting on the gold-buying pattern in the past, Hans said previously, customers did not pay much attention to making charges. “Today, they clearly understand that when the gold price is nearly the same everywhere, the real difference lies in how fairly a jeweller sells his products. At Lalchnd, we offer significantly low making charges,” he added.

Managing director of Arundhati Jewellers Brahmanand Meher said they witnessed an overwhelming footfall and a strong gold-buying rush on Akshaya Tritiya. He shared that the company’s sales surpassed last year’s performance, attributing the growth to customer confidence and early purchase planning.

“We had introduced a flexi offer 20 days prior to the festival, allowing customers to pre-book their purchases at earlier prices and complete the transaction on Akshaya Tritiya. This initiative saw an encouraging response,” Meher said. The stores also saw a surge in walk-in customers on the day of the festival, contributing to robust overall sales momentum, he added.