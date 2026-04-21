Bhubaneswar student tops JEE (mains) exam in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar boy Bhavesh Patra has emerged as the state topper in JEE (main) 2026 session-II, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

A student of city-based Cohen International School, Bhavesh has scored a 100 percentile, securing state rank-1 and all-India rank-13.

He is also the only student from Odisha to be among the 26 candidates who secured 100 percentile in the JEE mains. In JEE (main) session-I, Bhavesh had scored a perfect 100, securing all-India rank-6 in the national-level competitive exam.

Crediting his parents and teachers for his success, Bhavesh told The New Indian Express that he is extremely happy with his score and now focusing on preparing for the JEE advanced.

“I gave equal importance to all three subjects - mathematics, physics and chemistry, in preparing for the exam. I also took a break from social media for one year to remain focused in my preparations,” Bhavesh told this paper. He also advised others preparing for the exam to ensure strict time management to achieve good result.

Aryasmman Pradhan, another student from Cohen International School, bagged state rank-3, scoring 99.97 percentile, the school authorities said.

Many other students from different schools in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state also secured good scores in the exam.Around 11 lakh students appeared for the JEE (main) session-II conducted from April 2 to 8 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 584 centres in the country.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages including Odia.