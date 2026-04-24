NHRC gives Odisha govt two weeks to resolve CMC ward no 56 issues, warns action

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of non-compliance of its order by the chief secretary and other key authorities on a petition alleging denial of basic civic amenities to nearly 50,000 residents of ward no 56 under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. The petition also raised concerns about the safety of an ageing bridge over the Kuakhai river.

The commission on Wednesday warned that failure to comply within two weeks would compel it to initiate coercive action under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Akshaya Kumar Pandey along with several local residents filed the petition.

Earlier, taking cognisance of the matter, the commission, in its proceedings dated March 11, 2026, directed its registry to forward the complaint to multiple authorities, including the chief secretary, DGP, principal secretary of Transport department, collector Cuttack and the municipal commissioner of the civic body. They were asked to submit action taken reports within four weeks.

Subsequently, the SP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Odisha, in a report dated April 17, 2026, informed that the matter primarily falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.

The report noted that the commissioner of the civic body had been alerted to address the grievances. It also stated that the ACP, NH Traffic, Cuttack, had been instructed to monitor and regulate the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge. Additionally, the inspector-in-charge of Sadar police station has been directed to deploy personnel to prevent violations during restricted hours.