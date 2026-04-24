Over 50 taken ill after eating food at community feast in Odisha's Banki village

CUTTACK: Over 50 people including women and children were taken ill reportedly after consuming food at a community feast in Kalapathar village of Banki block on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the feast had been organised to observe the first death anniversary of a prominent person of the locality. However, few hours after consuming food at the feast, some villagers complained of vomiting and loose motion.

Eventually, condition of around 26 villagers worsened and they were admitted to Kalapathar primary health centre (PHC) for treatment. The remaining affected persons are undergoing treatment at their homes. However, the condition of all the affected people is stated to be stable.

An eight-member team from Subarnapur community health centre (CHC) and Kalapathar PHC headed by Dr Milan Tripathy and Dr Kanija Fatima reached the village on the day to take stock of the situation and provide necessary medical care.

Health workers sprinkled bleaching powder to disinfect the area, and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets and halogen tablets were distributed among families of the affected people.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Prasant Kumar Hota said they suspect it to be a case of gastroenteritis caused by food poisoning.

“Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, consumption of contaminated food or water provided at the feast is believed to be the cause of food poisoning. Water samples have been taken and sent to laboratory for testing,” he said adding, the test reports are awaited.

The health team along with ASHAs are making door-to-door visits in the village to check the health condition of those affected. However, no new case has been reported and the situation is under control, the medical officer informed.