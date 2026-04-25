Bhubaneswar Development Authority removes illegal constructions over drains

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown on illegal constructions over drains, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday demolished a puja mandap, nine shops and a makeshift cabin in the Bhoi Nagar area of Unit-9 in the city. The agency also warned that any further encroachment will invite appropriate legal action.

An official from the BDA said as per requisition from the General Administration department regarding encroachment and construction on the drain, the enforcement squad reached the spot and carried out the demolition.

The mandap had been constructed encroaching the GA department land along a drain. Nine more shops had also come up on the drain. All of them were demolished, he said, adding that around 20 decimal land was freed in the process.

To avoid any law and order situation, the BDA team was accompanied by one section of police. An enforcement team official said more such drives will be taken up in the near future as per requisition to clear encroachment and prevent construction on drains, which has become a major cause of waterlogging in the city during rains.

Meanwhile, following the demolition drive, people have demanded similar action in other parts of the city including Sundarpada and Old Town.