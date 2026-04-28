Bhubaneswar

BJD asks suspended MLAs to resign from Assembly seats, contest polls again

Mallick said a formal petition was submitted to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the suspended MLAs for violating party whip in the Rajya Sabha elections.
Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick
Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick File Photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday asked the eight suspended MLAs of the party to resign from their Assembly seats and contest elections again to prove public support behind them.

A delegation of party leaders led by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick also met Speaker Surama Padhy on the day and pushed for the disqualification of the suspended MLAs. Mallick said a formal petition was submitted to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the suspended MLAs for violating party whip in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Six of the eight MLAs - Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Naba Kishore Mallick (Jayadev), Souvic Biswal (Choudwar-Cuttack), Subasini Jena (Basta), Ramakanta Bhoi (Tirtol) and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki) were suspended on May 22 for cross-voting in favour of BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Two others Arvind Mohapatra (Patkura) and Sanatan Mahakud (Champua) had been suspended earlier in January for anti-party activities. Mallick told mediapersons that the MLAs should either resign from the seats or be removed. “If they truly believe they enjoy public support, they should contest the by-elections,” she added.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick

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