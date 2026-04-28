Dinakar lauds Odisha’s growth story, financial management

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of the Twenty Points Programme of Andhra Pradesh government Lanka Dinakar on Monday lauded the Odisha government for its prudent fiscal management and high growth rate achieved across various key sectors.

Addressing senior officials of several departments at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, he called for greater partnerships between both the neighbouring states to capitalise on each other’s strengths and capabilities to accelerate the pace of development.

He pointed out that efficient financial management has been a key strength of Odisha, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 14.1 per cent, borrowings within FRBM limits and revenue surplus status since 2005-06. He observed that Odisha has been recognised as the top-ranked state in the Fiscal Health Index.