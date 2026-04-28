Odisha govt sets May 30 deadline to clear pending land record corrections, tax cessation cases

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed district collectors to expedite clearance of all pending cases related to land revenue remission (abatement) and timely correction of land records (Record of Rights) in acquired land matters, setting a deadline of May 30 this year.

In an official communication issued by additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee, the collectors have been directed to take prompt action to ensure timely land acquisition, fair compensation for rehabilitation and resettlement in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, along with amendments related to acquisition.

“Despite earlier instructions, a significant number of cases involving revenue waiver and record corrections remain pending across districts, leading to inconsistencies in records. Delay could result in irregularities, including unauthorised or disputed land transactions,” Padhee stated in the letter.