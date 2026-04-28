Odisha govt sets May 30 deadline to clear pending land record corrections, tax cessation cases

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed district collectors to expedite clearance of all pending cases related to land revenue remission (abatement) and timely correction of land records (Record of Rights) in acquired land matters, setting a deadline of May 30 this year.
In an official communication issued by additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee, the collectors have been directed to take prompt action to ensure timely land acquisition, fair compensation for rehabilitation and resettlement in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, along with amendments related to acquisition.
“Despite earlier instructions, a significant number of cases involving revenue waiver and record corrections remain pending across districts, leading to inconsistencies in records. Delay could result in irregularities, including unauthorised or disputed land transactions,” Padhee stated in the letter.
To address the backlog, collectors have been asked to fix monthly targets and ensure execution through tehsildars. Sub-collectors will oversee the process, while RDCs will conduct bi-monthly reviews. The Board of Revenue will monitor progress on a quarterly basis and submit consolidated reports to the department.
The government has also instructed that all proposals for revenue waiver be processed swiftly and that land record corrections in cases recommended by land acquisition officers be completed within the stipulated timeframe. Following completion of the exercise by May 30, districts must submit detailed reports in a prescribed format to the department by June 15, 2026.
Official sources said, “Despite repeated instructions, it has been observed that abatement of land revenue and correction of RORs are not being effected properly for which the records as well as the demands are not being updated on regular basis. Since the RORs have not been corrected, the land continues to remain in the name of the earlier landowner and it has resulted in multiple fraudulent sales.”