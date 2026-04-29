Mentally-ill man climbs atop electric tower, rescued in Odisha

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old mentally unstable man on Tuesday climbed atop a 33 KV electric power transmission tower at Poporada under Madhupatna police limits in the city, triggering tension in the locality.

The man Naresh Marandi of Gandaka in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district was, however, safety rescued by fire services personnel.

The incident occurred in the morning when locals found Marandi atop the 50-feet-high electric tower and raised an alarm. Though they requested him to come down, Marandi did not respond.

Subsequently on being informed, a team of fire services personnel from Chauliaganj fire station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. “As per safety protocol, two firefighters climbed the tower with ropes, harness and other safety gears, while the others stood below holding a safety net. After prolonged counselling and persuasion, Marandi agreed to come down,” said a senior fire service officer who was monitoring the rescue operation.

The two fire personnel helped him in wearing safety gear and carefully brought him down. Marandi appeared to be in a distressed condition and was handed over to Madhupatna police, he added.

“The reason behind him taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained as Marandi has been found to be mentally unstable. He has been rehabilitated in a lunatic asylum in Jagatpur,” said a senior police officer.