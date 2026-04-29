New policy to promote use of treated wastewater

BHUBANESWAR: In a move aimed at reducing dependence on freshwater sources and improving water sustainability, the state government has introduced a new policy to promote reuse of treated used water (TUW) in urban areas.

The Housing and Urban Development department stated that the policy sets target of 100 per cent collection and treatment of used water by 2030, while ensuring at least 20 pc reuse of treated water by the same year and scaling it up to a minimum of 50 pc by 2036. H&UD department officials said the state currently generates 1,104 MLD of wastewater, of which only around 190 MLD is treated.

The policy promotes treatment of this water and its reuse across multiple sectors, including municipal and institutional uses such as road cleaning, firefighting, sanitation, gardening, and heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems; industrial applications such as power plants, boiler feed, cooling and construction; and agricultural and environmental uses including irrigation, wetland management and rejuvenation of urban water bodies.

To boost the policy adoption, officials said an innovative TUW Tariff Model has been introduced in which the treated water will be priced lower than drinking water, with incentives for farmers, industries and residential societies.

A robust multi-tier governance structure has also been put in place, with a State High Powered Committee (SHPC) as the apex body for policy and pricing decisions, supported by a State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) and a dedicated Treated Used Water Cell (TUWC), while District Coordination Committees (DCCs) will be formed to facilitate local implementation and demand aggregation.