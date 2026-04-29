Odisha govt to introduce new R&R policy for displaced persons in mining areas, says Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon roll out a new Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy aimed at safeguarding the interests of people displaced due to land acquisition in coal mining and industrial zones.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari took stock of the displacement situation in districts such as Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Sambalpur which are heavily impacted by mining and thermal power projects.

Pujari directed officials and companies to ensure proper rehabilitation and resettlement of affected families. “We need mining and industrial development but we stand firmly with the people. We cannot endanger their lives in the name of progress,” he said.

The minister said displaced persons must receive fair compensation, employment opportunities and access to welfare measures. He also instructed that government land should be prioritised for projects, while private land acquisition used only as a last resort.

Addressing environmental concerns, Pujari said the growing concern is about pollution caused by fly ash transportation. He asked officials concerned for stricter monitoring, limited transport timings and the use of covered trucks or containers. “Unchecked pollution and unsafe disposal will invite strict legal action,” he warned.