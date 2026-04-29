OJEE to be held from May 4, around 1.3 lakh students to appear for exam

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026 for admission of students to different professional colleges in the state will be held from May 4 to 10.

Issuing the exam schedule, OJEE committee chairman DS Satpathy stated that the test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BPharm, BSc Nursing, Post Basic Diploma Nursing, MSc Nursing, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, as well as lateral entry into BTech and BPharm courses across government and private professional colleges and institutions.

The OJEE committee chairman said about 1.3 lakh students will appear for the exam at 99 centres across the state, including 93 in Odisha and six centres in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi. The highest number of 30,000 students will appear for the exam for BSc Nursing.

Those appearing for the examination have been asked to download their admit cards from the official OJEE website. They have also been advised to keep visiting the website regularly for any important updates or notifications. “Keeping in view the prevailing heatwave situation, adequate arrangements will be made for the students,” Satpathy said.

While there is provision of ACs in most of the exam centres, arrangements have been made for fan and cooler at the other centres. There will also be sick room in some of the centres where students feeling unwell during the time of exam can take rest, he said.