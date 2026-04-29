Two held over Rs 5.14 crore online investment fraud

BHUBANESWAR: The Cyber Crime wing of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Darjeeling district of West Bengal for their alleged involvement in an online investment fraud of around Rs 5.14 crore.
The accused, Kiran Gurung (55) from Siliguri and Randheer Kumar Ray (46) from Pradhan Nagar in Darjeeling allegedly lured a person to invest in stock market through a fake online trading platform with promises of high returns. Believing the claims, the complainant transferred Rs 5.14 crore to multiple bank accounts over a period of 20 days starting March 17, 2025.
Initially, the victim was shown fictitious profits on the platform to build confidence. However, when he attempted to withdraw the returns, the fraudsters allegedly denied it and sought additional payments for the same.
The victim then reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 to block the accounts and later lodged a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Cuttack.
Police have seized multiple incriminating materials from the accused including mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other documents allegedly used in the fraud.
Both the accused were produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate in Siliguri and granted transit remand. They are being brought to Odisha and will be produced before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar. Cyber Crime police said the accused were part of a larger network involved in running fraudulent investment schemes.