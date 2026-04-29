Two held over Rs 5.14 crore online investment fraud

BHUBANESWAR: The Cyber Crime wing of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Darjeeling district of West Bengal for their alleged involvement in an online investment fraud of around Rs 5.14 crore.

The accused, Kiran Gurung (55) from Siliguri and Randheer Kumar Ray (46) from Pradhan Nagar in Darjeeling allegedly lured a person to invest in stock market through a fake online trading platform with promises of high returns. Believing the claims, the complainant transferred Rs 5.14 crore to multiple bank accounts over a period of 20 days starting March 17, 2025.

Initially, the victim was shown fictitious profits on the platform to build confidence. However, when he attempted to withdraw the returns, the fraudsters allegedly denied it and sought additional payments for the same.