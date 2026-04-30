Epic Group’s apparel manufacturing unit inaugurated in Khurda

BHUBANESWAR: Epic Group, a leading apparel manufacturer, commissioned its state-of-the-art Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Khurda on Wednesday.

Spread over 40 acre, the $100 million facility inaugurated by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, is India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility.

Designed as one of the country’s most future-ready apparel units, the campus will produce 20 million garments annually for leading global brands. The project was backed by a $100 million debt financing package from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2024, which included a sustainability-linked loan and a green loan.

The campus is set to generate 10,000 direct jobs, with 80 per cent of the workforce comprising women. Trimetro integrates renewable energy through onsite and offsite solar power, sustainable biomass and battery storage, coupled with energy-efficient systems to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

On the water front, the facility has achieved a net-positive water balance through advanced conservation and recycling systems, drastically reducing its environmental footprint. The campus also features climate-resilient infrastructure, including super-insulated buildings and biodiverse green spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Swain said the project aligns with Odisha’s vision of becoming a hub for sustainable and employment-intensive industries. The campus is expected to strengthen Odisha’s position in the global apparel supply chain while setting new environmental standard for the sector, he said.

Founder and chairman of Epic Group Ranjan Mahtani said the campus is a model of how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet.

“This is more than a factory, it is a blueprint for the future of global manufacturing,” he said.