Ganjam GPs top the chart in national performance index

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant boost to grassroots governance, several panchayats from the state have secured top rankings in the latest Panchayat Advancement Index (PIA) 2.0 report released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Among the standout performers, Pochilima panchayat under Hinjilicut block of Ganjam district has been awarded the prestigious A grade as the best overall performing panchayat in the state. The district has dominated multiple categories across rural governance and development.

Sohpur panchayat in the same block earned an A+ rating under the poverty-free and enhanced livelihood category, while Raipur panchayat in Purushottampur block has been recognised as a top-performing healthy panchayat with A+ grade.

Other notable achievers include Tarpur panchayat in Raghunathpur block of Jagatsinghpur district which has emerged as the best child-friendly panchayat. Padua panchayat in Champua block of Keonjhar district has secured A+ in water-sufficient panchayat category.

Hatibandha panchayat in Lathikata block of Sundargarh district has been recognised as the best clean and green panchayat while Bhatkumarada in Purushottampur block of Ganjam has been ranked top for excellence in self-sufficient infrastructure.

Mandar panchayat in Polosara block of Ganjam is placed in ‘A’ category for outstanding performance in social equality and social security. Turumu panchayat in Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam has been recognised for good governance while Gudiyapadar panchayat in Patrapur block in the same district has been adjudged the best women-friendly panchayat.