Odisha to set up EV charging stations at 190 sites in six cities under PM E-DRIVE

BHUBANESWAR: In a move aimed at strengthening electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, the state government is set to expand public EV charging stations to at least 190 new locations across six cities soon. The charging stations will come up in Angul, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kalinganagar and Puri.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) for establishment of public EV charging stations under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE). The proposal was submitted by Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur during a meeting with director in the MHI Amrendra Kishore Singh and other senior officials.

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been designated as the project implementation agency. Singh and BHEL general manager JK Pattanaik along with their teams will conduct site surveys to assess feasibility before final approvals and sanctioning of the proposed charging stations.

According to STA officials, the project is expected to improve charging accessibility, address range anxiety among users and support the growth of a robust EV ecosystem in the state. EV adoption in Odisha has remained modest due to inadequate charging infrastructure. Public charging points are limited and often difficult to locate, posing challenges for long-distance travel.

At present, the state has around 100 public charging stations. EV sales have accounted for only 9-10 per cent of total vehicle sales since 2022-23. Of the 9.10 lakh vehicles sold last year, over 91,000 were electric vehicles.